Mixed fortunes for Islington as two from four seal spots in Championship semi-finals

Islington Boxing Club had mixed fortunes in the quarter-finals of the National Development Championships in Southampton on Saturday.

Jacob Johnson was first to enter the ring in the junior under-75kg category, but lost a 3-2 split decision against Alfie Cribbins (Tenterton).

Ruhel Miah took on Charlie McNeill (Golden Ring) in the senior B under-56kg class and proved too strong for his rival, winning with a third-round stoppage after seeing his last two opponents withdraw at short notice.

And two-time finalist Sunni Torgman was also celebrating in the female B under-60kg category after stopping Sharna Hitchings (Brighton & Hove) in the second round of their contest.

Torgman and Miah will now join clubmates Tessa Jones (female A under-51kg) and Charlotte Bryant (female B under-75kg) in the semi-finals.

But super-heavyweight Odera Okwuosa lost a 3-2 split decision against Harvey Dykes, from Moulscombe, in the last of the 31 bouts on the bill and will hope to bounce back in the NABGC Championships when they begin next month.

Okwuosa is one of 12 boxers from the club set to compete in the competition this season.

Two other Islington members were in action at the weekend, with Degole Bremmer losing via a unanimous decision on the Hockley ABC show at the Hullbridge Community Centre.

The 17-year-old youth welterweight never got going in the 69kg contest, while Dominik Dolinski, 10, had his first skills contest at 45kg on the Northolt ABC show at Barnhill Community Centre on Friday.

*Long-serving coach Jerry Mitchell had a special surprise at a gathering of club members at president John Murphy's birthday part in Surrey on Saturday.

Murphy presented Mitchell, who has volunteered at the club for over 35 years, with a framed and signed replica WBC title belt of his favourite boxer Thomas Hearns, which was handed over by former world champions Colin McMillan and Glen Catley.