Boxing: Mixed results for Islington BC on RAF show

PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 February 2020

Islington's Joseph Burton and George Ekezie (pic Reggie Hagland)

Archant

Islington Boxing Club had mixed fortunes on the RAF show at Brize Norton on Thursday.

Joseph Burton (64kg) faced 3 Para Pte Pardoe, having just returned from the club's trip to Jersey.

And he started brightly, looking for a big shot to finish Pardoe, who upped his work rate in the second round.

Burton was caught by a big right and given a standing eight count in the final round, but was declared the winner on a split decision for his second win in a week.

George Ekezie (82kg) was unlucky to be on the wrong end of a split decision against 3 Para Pte Farrow, after winning the first round with a busy display, throwing and landing many punches.

Farrow had a better second round, but it seemed the Islington boxer was doing much more work with straight shots and hooks.

It was a similar story in the final round, but Farrow had his arm raised in victory after the final bell.

