Boxing: Mixed results for Islington BC on RAF show
PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 February 2020
Archant
Islington Boxing Club had mixed fortunes on the RAF show at Brize Norton on Thursday.
Joseph Burton (64kg) faced 3 Para Pte Pardoe, having just returned from the club's trip to Jersey.
And he started brightly, looking for a big shot to finish Pardoe, who upped his work rate in the second round.
Burton was caught by a big right and given a standing eight count in the final round, but was declared the winner on a split decision for his second win in a week.
George Ekezie (82kg) was unlucky to be on the wrong end of a split decision against 3 Para Pte Farrow, after winning the first round with a busy display, throwing and landing many punches.
Farrow had a better second round, but it seemed the Islington boxer was doing much more work with straight shots and hooks.
It was a similar story in the final round, but Farrow had his arm raised in victory after the final bell.