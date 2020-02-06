Search

Advanced search

Odera delivers first title of 2020 for Islington BC at London Intermediate finals

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 February 2020

Odera Okwuosa celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland)

Odera Okwuosa celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland)

Archant

Islington Boxing Club saw their first champion of 2020 crowned at the weekend as Odera Okwuosa won a London Intermediate title.

Odera Okwuosa celebrates with Islington coaches (pic Reggie Hagland)Odera Okwuosa celebrates with Islington coaches (pic Reggie Hagland)

Super-heavyweight Okwuosa was in over-91kg action over two days at The Roundhouse in Dagenham and saw off two good prospects to claim honours.

Friday night saw Okwuosa, a finalist in the National Association of Boys & Girls Club Championships last year, take on East London Boxing Academy's Uthman Nawaz, who reached the finals of the same competition in 2018.

The first round was close, with both boxers having their successes, but the Islington boxer upped the tempo in the second round and gave Nawaz a standing eight count.

kwuosa finished strongly in the last round to earn a unanimous points win and progress to the finals the next day.

You may also want to watch:

In the final, Okwuosa came up against the fresh Brian Muwenge (All Stars) who received a straight final in the draw.

And Okwuosa started off slowly and was outworked by Muwenge, befoer the Islington boxer raised his game in the second round and once again finished strongly in the last of the three-minute rounds.

After seeing him claim another unanimous points victory to lift the London title, a club spokesman said: "Odera is a good prospect and could be one to watch out for next season, we plan to enter him again in the National Development Championships.

"Unfortunately, the championship doesn't go any further, it would be nice if England Boxing makes this a national tournament in the future, it helps gives coaches and matchmakers an idea of the level their boxer is at, especially with the Elite Championships coming up in March."

Islington had two other entrants in the London Intermediate Championships but Charlie Roche lost via a 3-2 split decision in the quarter-finals finals to Repton ABC's Liam Forrest, who ended up winning the U75kg (middleweight) title.

Meanwhile, Senay Kahsay (under-69kg) has had a very busy season so far and has quickly stepped up in levels with active ring action, but lost via unanimous decision to eventual champion Timon Asiama-Southgate (Cuban BA).

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Man cleared of shooting partner’s brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Man cleared of shooting partner’s brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Odera delivers first title of 2020 for Islington BC at London Intermediate finals

Odera Okwuosa celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland)

Darts: N19 edge out Sheephaven Bay in Archway League thriller

Sheephaven Bay's Martin and Oisin Coyle

Standards improving says Arsenal’s Williamson

Arsenal's Leah Williamson talks to the mascots before the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

Holloway Prison: Charity Single Homeless Project opens winter shelter with dedicated women’s worker

From left, deputy mayor for housing and residential development SirJames Murray, Peabody chair Sir Bob Kerslake, Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24