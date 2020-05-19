Rishon raises funds for Islington BC on 14th birthday
PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 May 2020
Islington Boxing Club gave thanks to junior Rishon John for his fundraising achievements at the weekend.
John put his 14th birthday celebrations on hold to run a 10k around the perimeter of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Sunday and raise money for the Hazellville Road club.
And after completing 15 laps of the ground and finishing his run in one hour, four minutes and 43 seconds he was able to enjoy a special birthday dinner.
A club spokesperson said: “He was treated to a takeaway Nando’s and chocolate cake, which was fully deserved.
“In total Rishon raised £1,189. A fantastic achievement from a brilliant club boy.”
To make a donation go to justgiving.com/fundraising/rishonibc.
