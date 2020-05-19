Rishon raises funds for Islington BC on 14th birthday

Islington Boxing Club's Rishon John ran a 10k on his 14th birthday to raise funds for the club (pic Islington BC) Archant

Islington Boxing Club gave thanks to junior Rishon John for his fundraising achievements at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John put his 14th birthday celebrations on hold to run a 10k around the perimeter of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Sunday and raise money for the Hazellville Road club.

You may also want to watch:

And after completing 15 laps of the ground and finishing his run in one hour, four minutes and 43 seconds he was able to enjoy a special birthday dinner.

A club spokesperson said: “He was treated to a takeaway Nando’s and chocolate cake, which was fully deserved.

“In total Rishon raised £1,189. A fantastic achievement from a brilliant club boy.”

To make a donation go to justgiving.com/fundraising/rishonibc.