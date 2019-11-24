Search

Ryder edged out as Smith defends world title

PUBLISHED: 08:33 24 November 2019

Callum Smith (left) and John Ryder during the WBA World, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles fight at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

PA Wire/PA Images

Callum Smith survived a stringent examination against John Ryder to hold onto his WBA super-middleweight title at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Smith, a 20-1 on favourite at the first bell, had some anxious moments and was cut badly around the right eye, but took the decision 117-111, 116-112, 116-112 on the judges' scorecards.

Ryder never took a backward step and the decision was met with some derision among the crowd.

"I didn't underestimate John in training," Smith told Sky Sports Main Event.

"I knew he was a tough fighter and it was going to be that type of fight, that he was going to get really close and stop me from what I'm good at.

"It wasn't the best performance but I thought I won.

"He worked hard at the end, but I was due a bad one. It's the first time I've been cut in a fight and I'll be a better boxer because of it."

Ryder has been a notoriously slow starter during his career, but the 31-year-old Londoner began in confident fashion and possibly shaded the opening two rounds.

Smith's usual snap in his punching was lacking and he struggled to make his significant reach advantage count against the compact Ryder.

But Smith launched a flurry of punches at the end of the fifth round, and noticeably had more success when he increased the distance between the two men.

Ryder refused to be fazed, though, and landed a heavy left in the seventh that had the favourite covering up on the ropes.

There was a nasty clash of heads in the eighth and Smith was clearly upset by another collision in the ninth as he protested to the referee.

Ryder had Smith wobbling in the 11th round with a left hook as he sought to finish the fight.

But Smith held on and was relieved to hear the final bell and to keep hold of his world belt.

Victoria line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

