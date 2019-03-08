Search

Step up to light-heavyweight sees Chelli lose unbeaten record

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 September 2019

Boxer Zak Chelli (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Times ABC boxer Zak Chelli lost his unbeaten record as he fought for the first time as a light-heavyweight.

Chelli was beaten by Welshman Kody Davies on a points decision at York Hall on a Queensbury promotion on Saturday.

The rounds were closely fought as indicated by the judges scorecard's - with one judging the bout to be 96-94 and two having it at 97-93.

Davies had the height and weight advantage but Chelli managed to give a good account of himself in his first step up to the weight class.

The 21-year-old had planned before the fight to return to super-middleweight once he had competed at light-heavyweight.

It was the eighth fight of his career so far - having won the previous seven leading up to his clash with Davies.

