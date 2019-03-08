Boxing: Students complete second term at Islington BC

New College of Humanities (NCH) students at Islington Boxing Club Archant

Students from the New College of Humanities (NCH) have completed a second term of training at Islington Boxing Club.

The youngsters have been put through their paces during hour-long sessions on Wednesday afternoon under the guidance of club coach Zowie Campbell, who takes a group of 12.

And Cristian Gathern, president of the NCH Amateur Boxing Club, said: “My goal is for everyone to know my university’s name. NCH has never had a competitive club before and there couldn’t be a better place than Islington Boxing Club.

“By starting up this boxing club society and the Athletic Union, I hope to encourage participation in sports and to get people competing for NCH and IBC.

“If the majority of students training in the sessions get to the standards to compete it would be nice to box in the BUCS (British University College Schools) Championships.”