Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boxing: Students complete second term at Islington BC

PUBLISHED: 16:53 05 April 2019

New College of Humanities (NCH) students at Islington Boxing Club

New College of Humanities (NCH) students at Islington Boxing Club

Archant

Students from the New College of Humanities (NCH) have completed a second term of training at Islington Boxing Club.

The youngsters have been put through their paces during hour-long sessions on Wednesday afternoon under the guidance of club coach Zowie Campbell, who takes a group of 12.

And Cristian Gathern, president of the NCH Amateur Boxing Club, said: “My goal is for everyone to know my university’s name. NCH has never had a competitive club before and there couldn’t be a better place than Islington Boxing Club.

“By starting up this boxing club society and the Athletic Union, I hope to encourage participation in sports and to get people competing for NCH and IBC.

“If the majority of students training in the sessions get to the standards to compete it would be nice to box in the BUCS (British University College Schools) Championships.”

Most Read

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Pedestrian killed by car full of suspected robbers fleeing police in York Way

A man died after being hit by a car in York Way. Picture: Paul Convery

Arsenal’s Piebury Corner set for rebrand with all pies named Lucas Torreria after being bought out by Fray Bentos

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

Finsbury Park man set wife on fire following ‘argument over his bigamous marriage’, murder trial hears

A woman died in a flat fire at her home in Noll House, Corker Way. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Thugs smash ‘heavy object’ over man’s head in daylight brawl off Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene in Axminster Road following brawl where man was hit with 'heavy object'. Picture: Islington Gazette

Most Read

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Pedestrian killed by car full of suspected robbers fleeing police in York Way

A man died after being hit by a car in York Way. Picture: Paul Convery

Arsenal’s Piebury Corner set for rebrand with all pies named Lucas Torreria after being bought out by Fray Bentos

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

Finsbury Park man set wife on fire following ‘argument over his bigamous marriage’, murder trial hears

A woman died in a flat fire at her home in Noll House, Corker Way. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Thugs smash ‘heavy object’ over man’s head in daylight brawl off Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene in Axminster Road following brawl where man was hit with 'heavy object'. Picture: Islington Gazette

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Boxing: Students complete second term at Islington BC

New College of Humanities (NCH) students at Islington Boxing Club

Unai Emery on Everton, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and his enjoyment of being Arsenal head coach: ‘Every day I wake up smiling’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery celebrates Aaron Ramsey's opener during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Man hospitalised after dog poo slip in Pentonville Road injures ankle

A man injured his ankle after slipping on dog poo in Pentonville Road. Picture: @MPSRTPC

Review: Top Girls, National Theatre

Liv Hill as Angie and Katherine Kingsley as Marlene in Top Girls at the National Theatre Credit: Johan Persson/

Prison drama teacher plays a director staging a drama workshop in a French jail

Che Walker rehearsing intra muros at Park Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists