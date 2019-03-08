Search

Islington's Torgman makes it third time lucky with title at National Development finals

PUBLISHED: 14:15 01 November 2019

Islington's Ruhel Miah, Sunni Torgman and Tessa Jones (pic Reggie Hagland)

Islington's Ruhel Miah, Sunni Torgman and Tessa Jones (pic Reggie Hagland)

Islington Boxing Club's Sunni Torgman was crowned National Development champion at the third time of asking at the weekend.

Islington's Shaun Thomas celebrates a win for London Boxing in their match against Dublin at the Royal National Hotel (pic Reggie Hagland)Islington's Shaun Thomas celebrates a win for London Boxing in their match against Dublin at the Royal National Hotel (pic Reggie Hagland)

Having lost finals in 2017 and 2018, Torgman stopped Michelle Cox (Premier ABC) in the third round of their Class B 60kg contest.

Cox had won nine of 10 bouts prior to the clash, but Torgman's relentless pressure on a taller and rangy opponent made her a clear winner as reach round finished.

The referee gave Cox standing eight counts in the first and last rounds before rightly waving the contest off and the title sees Torgman now classed as an elite amateur, who will box at open class level in the coming months.

Reggie Hagland said: "Everyone at the club is happy for Sunni, she's had plenty of ups and downs in boxing and is a very popular person inside and outside of the club.

Islington's Ewan Jenkins celebrates a win on the Lansbury dinner show (pic Reggie Hagland)Islington's Ewan Jenkins celebrates a win on the Lansbury dinner show (pic Reggie Hagland)

"She has achieved in boxing and is in the books as a champion. She will soon be joining the 'wall of fame' and will be placed next to Jem Campbell, the question is now who will be the person after Sunni?"

Islington's Tessa Jones lost to Frankie Hary (Army) in their Class A 51kg final on a 3-2 split decision, while Ruhel Miah was beaten by Nyall Berry (O'Dells) by the same margin in his Class B 56kg final.

Miah weighs in for the NABGC Championships this week with the London rounds starting on Friday and finishing on Sunday. Clubmates team mates Odera Okwuosa, Ewan Jenkins, William Nantu, Petru Grigor, Shehzad Asam, Dilraj Singh-Gozra, Luan Veras Kyron and Caiden Hughes have also been entered.

*Islington's Ewan Jenkins got the season off to a winning start when beating Italian rival David Finotti on a split decision on the Lansbury ABC show at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel in Picadilly.

And Shaun Thomas, boxing for London for the first time, was ahead on the scorecards when Dublin's Jordan Moore suffered a shoulder injury during a team match on the Powerday Foundation dinner show at Royal National Hotel.

Thomas gave experience and weight away and only arrived from Australia a few days earlier after being called on at short notice, but will appear on Islington's show at the Royal National Hotel on Friday, along with Phil Latz, Darius Mingulete, Jacob Johnson, Charlie Roche, Ethan Irvine, Slavisa Gegic, Luca and Liam Veras.

