Aaron Ramsdale embodies Arsenal's path of progressing with youth

Published: 12:22 PM October 4, 2021

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale appears dejected during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium - Credit: PA

After losing the opening three games in August, Arsenal were jokingly labelled as relegation candidates.

After winning the next three games in September they were regarded as potential top four challengers.

The draw against Brighton on Saturday gave a truer indication of where Arsenal actually are – somewhere in the middle.

Following another solid performance, Aaron Ramsdale summarised the result, saying: “With the way that Brighton have started, the conditions of the game, we can be happy with a point because personally and collectively the performance needs to be better, especially with where we want to get to.”

“To come away 0-0, another clean sheet, another point on the board, it has been a great month for us and we are looking up now” he continued.

Ramsdale’s recent career, in a sense, embodies Arsenal at this moment in time.

A team who have suffered hardship in recent years, who are looking to rebuild themselves and rely on their potential through youth.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Dan Burn (centre) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium. - Credit: PA

A team who are still not at their peak but are capable of getting to the top one day.

Winning the North London Derby was amazing, but Brighton was a far tougher test.

The Seagulls were well drilled and played with high intensity on and off the ball, making it difficult for Arsenal to get a foot hold in the game.

New boys Takehiro Tomiyasu and Albert Sambi Lokonga received a baptism to the Premier League as each struggled in the torrid conditions at the Amex.

But that comes with what Arsenal are trying to do.

The average age of Arsenal’s starting 11 against Brighton was 23.5.

Take out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and it would be eligible to play in the Premier League 2.

There will be setbacks along the way, but 10 points from 12 in the last four games is nothing to be disappointed with, especially from a side still gelling together.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium. - Credit: PA

Ramsdale’s recent form has been rewarded with an England call up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

It feels like Arsenal too will get their reward if they keep down this path.