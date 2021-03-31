News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
BT Sport to stream Rocky and Wrighty for free on Youtube

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:14 PM March 31, 2021   
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Arsenal legend David Rocastle, BT Sport will show Rocky and Wrighty: From Brockley to the Big Time tonight at 7pm, live on YouTube.

Originally released in 2017, and part of the award-winning BT Sport Films series, Rocky and Wrighty examines the stories of two of Arsenal’s most revered figures, Ian Wright and David Rocastle, exploring both players’ journeys from South London’s Honor Oak estate to Highbury and the English top flight.

An in-depth look at the pair’s extraordinarily separate yet intertwined stories, the film also features interviews with the likes of George Graham, Steve Coppell, David Dein, the Rocastle family, Pat Rice, Perry Groves, Michael Thomas, Tony Adams and Paul Davis.

The live YouTube premiere of the film will kick off at 7pm. Please find a link and embed below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJMWIkXqtKk&ab_channel=BTSport

