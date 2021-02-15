Opinion
Priceless Saka is set to be one of the best youngsters in Europe
Jake Leach
Arsenal were in full flow at the weekend after thrashing Leeds United 4-2 at Emirates Stadium with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang netting a hat-trick on his return.
It was set for a close affair in north London due to the previous 0-0 at Elland Road and Leeds starting the day above Arsenal.
Aubameyang will correctly get the plaudits for his first hat-trick but the involvement of Bukayo Saka was absolutely incredible.
Everything about the teenager is phenomenal to watch. His pace, silky movement, incredibly agility and most of all, the confidence he plays with.
The win over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds took the number seven to over 5,000 minutes in Arsenal colours at just 19-years-old.
He concluded the day with an assist and two penalties in his favour.
Despite one of the spot kicks being overturned, the Leeds defence had no answer for Saka who was having a field day.
We have seen the Hale End academy product in several positions since making his first team debut.
Whether it is left back, left wing or right wing, Saka takes the game by the scruff of the neck and constantly remains a first name on the team sheet.
That is 70 games up now and it makes you wonder how far this guy can go in an Arsenal shirt.
He is simply a prized asset that the club should keep and cherish. Nine goals and 16 assists are the stats for Saka thus far in his first team Arsenal career.
He is also the highest scoring teenager in the Premier League.
It raises the question of whether he should be starting for England, with a European tournament approaching.
His versatility and youthful fearlessness could be handy in his national side gaining success on an international stage.
He made his debut in 2020 against Wales in a 3-0 friendly win. Saka played 76 minutes on the left-wing and, like for Arsenal, he slotted straight into the side without fear.
It is not bias, this guy really is a heck of a talent.
He is quickly becoming Arsenal’s most important player - and its most valuable.
The 2001 born winger will continue to impress for Arsenal and his stock will keep rising. Any chance of European football next season will largely be down to the form of this boy.