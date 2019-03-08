Search

Swimming: Islington's Cally Masters come out on top

PUBLISHED: 17:40 07 June 2019

Cally Masters face the camera at the Middlesex Championships

Archant

Islington's Cally Masters came out on top at the Middlesex County Masters Championships at Barnet Copthall at the weekend.

Cally Masters' Paul BothamCally Masters' Paul Botham

Every member of the squad came away with a medal as Islington's swimming club for the over-25s finished with a whopping 466 points.

That left the Cally Pool-based outfit well clear of Out To Swim, London's LGBT aquatic club, on 305 points and third-placed Barnet (295).

The Cally women also claimed the trophy as top female team, with Rebecca Adam, 38, recording the third best time of all women in all age groups in the 50 metres freestyle.

Cally Masters' Sara PerryCally Masters' Sara Perry

Despite a major goggle malfunction, Sara Perry had a decisive breaststroke win in the over-60 category.

And special mention went to Paul Botham, who was swimming the over-70 age group and recorded his best breaststroke time for over five years, proving age is no barrier when it comes to improved performance.

