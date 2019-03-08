Swimming: Islington's Cally Masters come out on top

Cally Masters face the camera at the Middlesex Championships Archant

Islington's Cally Masters came out on top at the Middlesex County Masters Championships at Barnet Copthall at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cally Masters' Paul Botham Cally Masters' Paul Botham

Every member of the squad came away with a medal as Islington's swimming club for the over-25s finished with a whopping 466 points.

You may also want to watch:

That left the Cally Pool-based outfit well clear of Out To Swim, London's LGBT aquatic club, on 305 points and third-placed Barnet (295).

The Cally women also claimed the trophy as top female team, with Rebecca Adam, 38, recording the third best time of all women in all age groups in the 50 metres freestyle.

Cally Masters' Sara Perry Cally Masters' Sara Perry

Despite a major goggle malfunction, Sara Perry had a decisive breaststroke win in the over-60 category.

And special mention went to Paul Botham, who was swimming the over-70 age group and recorded his best breaststroke time for over five years, proving age is no barrier when it comes to improved performance.