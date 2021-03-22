Calum Chambers renaissance comes at the perfect time for Arsenal

Opinion

When Arsenal signed Calum Chambers seven years ago in 2014, the majority expected the 19-year-old to blossom in Arsenal shirt.

Graduating from the illustrious Southampton academy, his breakthrough into the first team was under the stewardship of Maurico Pochettino.

The plan was to feature in the Arsenal back line for years to come, possibly with a few trophies on the way.

His time in North London has been halted by injury and after playing under three different full-time managers, the 26-year-old could potentially have a lifeline.

Starting at right-back against West Ham after previous cameos from the bench, Chambers blew his manager away after his attacking threat during the 3-3 draw.

Statistics will tell you he had negligible impact against the Hammers, but Craig Dawson’s own goal came because of a Chambers Cafu-esque cross.

Bombing up and down the right-flank for 90 minutes, this could offer Mikel Arteta a completely different approach, especially in the short term.

Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares seemed to be fighting it out for that position on a full-time basis but after the performance from a homegrown talent, the Hampshire-born defender will be praying to stay clear of season defining injuries.

Arsenal are entering a crucial period of the season and Chambers’ form could have come at just the right time.

So many times this campaign have the Gunners lacked attacking impetuous and a quality ball.

Yes, Sunday was a draw, but coming back from 3-0 down to salvage a draw was largely at the hands of the number 21, and his teammate, Martin Odegaard.

Making 141 appearances in the Premier League since 2013, he would have expected more after 11 seasons of contracted topflight football.

Nevertheless, he boasts a 70 per cent tackle success rate since his debut, accompanied by 259 successful tackles and 247 interceptions.

Chambers' performance means he will get more game time before the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side seemed to be lacking a cure for the European mid-week hangover at the London Stadium, Chambers will offer a fresh pair of legs in the defence and now at full-back.

This could be the break he was looking for because now, at 26, he should be entering his so called "prime years" at the Emirates Stadium.