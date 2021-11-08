Shooting up: Can Arsenal qualify for the Champions League? 

Opinion

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (second left) hugs team-mates Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli at the end of Watford win - Credit: PA

After three straight losses at the beginning of the season, Arsenal have been the form side of the Premier League with six wins and two draws. So can they actually qualify for the Champions League?

The turnaround at Arsenal has been impressive, both this season and since Mikel Arteta took charge of the club in December 2019.

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday marked Arteta’s 100th game in charge of the Gunners, and the progress was obvious.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sees his penalty saved during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

The way in which Arsenal progressed the ball from the goalkeeper to the defenders to the midfield was effortless and a joy to watch, which was unthinkable at the stage Arteta took over.

The team look increasingly assured in themselves and have a versatility in their style. Playing through teams and sustaining attacks, whilst also capable of defending in a low block and counter attacking gives the Gunners flexibility against all teams in the league – highlighted during their unbeaten run.

With Tottenham and Leicester both dropping points on Sunday, Arsenal’s gap has grown, leaving three teams vying for that Champions League spot as it stands.

West Ham have made an incredible start to the season, continuing their form from last year and picking up seven wins in their first 11 league games, including an impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United have struggled of late but remain in sixth and possess a squad envied by most. Whether the manager stays or leaves, it is impossible to see United falling too far off the pace.

Watford's Juraj Kucka makes a challenge on Arsenal's Nuno Tavares resulting in him being sent off after receiving his second yellow card - Credit: PA

Then there is Arsenal, a young team who are continuously improving and realising their manager’s tactical vision.

Arsenal’s ceiling is high, but the inconsistency in front of goal continues to be a concern.

Liverpool away after the international break could be a huge reality check for Arsenal, but if the Gunners are able to get something from the game a push for the top four will seem more realistic.

Arsenal play both Manchester United and West Ham in the next five weeks. We will learn a lot about their Champions League challenge after those two games.