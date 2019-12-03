Darts: Canty steers Kennedy's to key win

The Robert Peel team face the camera Archant

Darren Canty reeled off a majestic 104 outshot to steer Kennedy's to a momentous 8-7 home win over fierce rivals Boston Arms in their Archway League showdown.

Stuart Pickles recorded his third 180 of the season during an awesome 13-dart leg for the visitors, but it could not deny the champions a third straight win to restrengthen their title defence.

At Doyles, magician Adam Finch conjured up a deadly 15-dart leg to instigate a priceless 10-5 win for the Chiefs as they clinically dispatched Old Oak to rise to first in the table with a seventh win in nine.

In a skilled performance, Paul Forbes led his N19 darters to a crucial 10-5 win in Holloway over spirited Robert Peel, arresting a recent drop in results for a fourth win in eight.

Elsewhere, Royal Oak suffered a humbling 8-7 home defeat to the stubborn Slattery's, with Mark Hall's troops were besotted with nerves in the decider as the Camden 'Lions' took full advantage to reign supreme.