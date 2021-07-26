Callum Chambers could be Arsenal's starting right-back

Opinion

For Mikel Arteta’s second game in charge back in December 2019, he selected Calum Chambers at centre back, a defender in fine form, having established his place in the side under Unai Emery.

It was a decision vindicated by Chambers’ assist to help give the Gunners an early lead. He had finally established himself as an Arsenal player before his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee ruptured, side-lining him for almost a year.

Fast forward to the present and Chambers’ long road to recovery is complete. After making a surprise appearance at right back against Burnley in early March, he has not looked back, once again establishing himself in the first team.

Chambers does not have the typical pace or agility of a modern-day fullback, and Arsenal fans will remember the night he was tormented against Jefferson Montero back in 2014, but he has since developed fantastic technical ability and improved positioning to compensate.

With the rumoured departure of Hector Bellerin, currently linked with Inter Milan, it seemed certain Arsenal would be in the market for a first choice right back but in a 4-1 win against Millwall on Saturday Chambers showed once again that he could make the role his own.

Chambers turned in the opener from close range, following up a spectacular overhead kick from Aubameyang, before setting up Lacazette’s headed goal with a wonderful first time cross to the back post.

The Englishman registered two assists in eight Premier League starts last season and showcased impressive crossing ability, offering a constant threat down Arsenal’s right side.

Perhaps what Chambers brings to the team most is balance. His ability to cross with a range of techniques allows him to play the ball first time to keep the flow of the attack.

He also has a good relationship with Saka and Pepe ahead of him, giving them freedom to drift infield.

Whilst Chambers was not supposed to be Arsenal’s solution at right back, he has shown he is more than capable of starting there this season, and maybe beyond.