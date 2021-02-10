Arsenal seek to bounce back against champions Chelsea in Women's Super League

Published: 12:11 PM February 10, 2021

Manchester City's Ellen White (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates as Arsenal players look dejected during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal travel to Women's Super League champions Chelsea this evening in another huge battle.

The Gunners fell to a defeat against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon while Chelsea's 33 game unbeaten run in the league was ended by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea have won four of the last five meetings between the sides but when they met in November at Meadow Park it finished in a 1-1 draw with Beth Mead putting the Gunners ahead before an own goal from Lotte Wubben-Moy at the death won a point for Chelsea.

This will be the third meeting between the sides this season with Chelsea winning the first one 4-1 in the Continental Cup back in October.

Joe Montemurro's side will be without Jordan Nobbs, Kim Little, Steph Catley, Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Jennifer Beattie which is a blow heading into a game of this magnitude.

Chelsea lost 2-1 to the Seagulls on Sunday so will be hoping to bounce back and quickly at Kingsmeadow against Joe Montemurro's side.

Arsenal's Lia Walti (left) and Manchester City's Georgia Stanway battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal could he forced into one change from the weekend with Noelle Maritz starting ahead of Katie McCabe who had to come off with an injury against Manchester City.

The match kicks off at 7pm and will be broadcast live on the FA player.