Arsenal defender Holding pleased to grind out Chelsea victory

Published: 11:48 PM May 12, 2021

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (32) shakes hands with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic (left) after the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal defender Rob Holding pleased to grind out a result as they nicked a 1-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea.

It was the Gunners first Premier League double over the West Londoners since the 2003/04 season, and their first win at Stamford Bridge since a 5-3 victory back in October 2011.

And after playing a starring role in our back line, Rob Holding spoke to us about our performance, playing with a three-man defence and ending the season on a high.

“I managed to block everything, head everything that came my way. We just sort of defended first and then anything we could do with the ball, we did.

“It's nice to get a double over Chelsea for the season. We got a good one at home and then it's nice to grind out a result here.”

He added: “The last sort of 20 minutes, they threw everything forward. Kurt Zouma came up towards the end and Oli (Olivier Giroud) came on, and gave them a big threat up front with balls in the air.

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma watches as his header hits the cross bar during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

"We had to match that and to be fair, the back five - the whole team from front to back - defended really well.”

The former Bolton Wanderers defender expected a nervy finish with the attacking options Chelsea possess.

“It's going to be because of the way they were going all-out attacking and we had something to hang onto, which is important especially when you're playing away in the Premier League.

“If you get that goal, it gives you something to hold onto and they come out a bit more, then you can maybe get them on the counter.

“We tried to kill the game off as best we could, we took up a bit of time but that's part of football and team's do it to us, so it's right we do it to them.”

Holding also spoke about the switch to playing three at the back and how they want to end the season on a high.

“We did a bit of work on that in training. It's tough when the games are so fast and it's a two-day turnaround, but we knew it was going to be one-on-one duels and to match them up.

“We beat our man in our duels and that gave us a chance to win the game.

“We owe the fans a lot after this season. We've let them down a few times, so if we can wrap up some points, wrap up some wins and give them something to look forward to going into next season.”