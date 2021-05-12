Important result for Arsenal as they seal first win at Chelsea in 10 years

Published: 11:55 PM May 12, 2021

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (left) celebrates scoring their first goal of the game with teammates during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

A resolute defensive display was the backbone of a fine win over Chelsea, that just about keeps alive our hopes of European football next season.

It was a first league win at Stamford Bridge since 2011, Mikel Arteta was happy with the reaction the players gave after a difficult few weeks, and praised the spirit the side showed in recording the 1-0 victory.

They now sit eighth in the Premier League, just two points off the top six with two games left to be played this campaign.

“Yes, it's been ten years I think since we won here so I think it's a really important result for the club, for our fans and also for our players, because I think they showed how much they mean it,” Arteta said.

“(They showed) the spirit and the attitude that they have among the group and how much they care about it.”

The boss added: “Probably for the outside world it was, but they don't have to show anything to me because I see them every day, how they prepare, how professional they are, and how much they try.

“But probably from the outside, yes, it was a big message.”

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (right) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

The former midfielder says they were always going to keep fighting for every point in hope they can do another to sneak into Europe while also snubbing that he has one eye on next season already.

“It's mathematically possible, we keep saying that, so we have to give ourselves the best chance in the last games to see if that's achievable.

“What we are trying to do is to prepare the best possible way to win every game, with the players that we have, with the amount of games that they have played and how much they are trying.

“Next season will be a different season, we have to focus on trying to do our best now because it will have an impact on next season.”