Darts: Kennedy's keep Archway League title hopes on track

Pete Chapman, of Nicholas Nickleby (pic James Martin) Archant

Kennedy's clinical performance dissected the N19 as they took a giant stride towards retaining the Archway League title with an 11-4 triumph.

Hotshot Dylan Galvin had a superb 106 out-shot for the visitors, but it could not help the Holloway side cause an upset and defeat left them in sixth place, with key players lacking confidence.

Boston Arms displayed their darting prowess with a terrific 12-3 romp at the hapless Royal Oak A, as Jason Dowling's home outfit were ruthlessly subjected to a 13th defeat from 15 league fixtures.

Elsewhere, in a contest laced with high quality, excellent 180s from Adam Finch and Ricky Tisdall steered Doyles to a resounding 12-3 home win over the Nicholas Nickleby to consolidate second place.

In Camden, Oisin Coyle spearheaded a vital 10-5 triumph for Sheephaven Bay against the forlorn Robert Peel who are rooted to the bottom of the table, while Slattery's suffered a 10-5 home reverse to the title-chasing Old Oak, who were superbly led by Daniel Drummond.