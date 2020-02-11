London Youth Games: Cricket girls combine to earn Lord's trip

Haringey's girls' cricket team face the camera after booking a trip to Lord's for the London Youth Games cricket finals

Youngsters from North London, North Middlesex and Hampstead helped Haringey qualify for the finals of the London Youth Games girls' criket competition at the weekend.

The borough squad won all four of their qualifying games, against Ealing, Barking & Dagenham, Hackney and Hillingdon to earn a trip to Lord's for the fourth year in a row.

Each of the matches was won comfortably, with only 140 runs conceded in total.

Francesca Poulton took 12 wickets over the course of the day, as captain Hannah Burridge led from the front with bat, ball and in the field.

Manager Martin Issitt said: "The girls all contributed well and what was particularly pleasing was the way they started against strong opponents in the first game, very focused and getting several run outs in the opening overs through smart fielding.

"That set the tone for the rest of the day. While we won the silver medal last year, half the 2020 squad, which includes some younger girls, are new to this cricket and this was an excellent all-round performance.

"Everyone is looking forward to another visit to Lord's when the girls will give it their best again."