Cricket: Brondesbury trio on MCC tour of Argentina

The MCC squad ahead of their tour of Argentina (pic Clare Skinner/MCC) MCC/Clare Skinner

Three cricketers from Brondesbury CC are going on tour with the MCC to Argentina.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Overy, Ben Claypole and Johan Malcolm are in a 13-man squad for the 13-day, which will play a mixture of two 50-over matches and six T20 fixture.

Finchley's Hassan Khan will captain the side, with most matches being against the Argentinian national team in Buenos Aires.

You may also want to watch:

The tour will also include a junior coaching clinic at the Belgrano Athletic Club and John Stephenson, MCC assistant secretary, said: "MCC is known throughout the world and we are committed to using our global reach to help develop cricket through our overseas touring programme.

"Our relationships with nations such as Argentina form an important part of broadening our sport's international appeal.

"Tours also provide our playing members with the opportunity to broaden their personal cricketing experience by representing the club in another country."

A women's tour to Nepal is also planned for 2020.