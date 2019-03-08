Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

North London captain Bardon says side must improve if they want to win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 July 2019

Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London captain Sam Bardon says his side must put in a much improved performance when they take on Wembley this Saturday.

Bardon's side were beaten by Uxbridge last weekend as they were bowled all out for 144 before being caught by their opponents in 33.5 overs.

The captain believes it will not be an easy game again this Saturday but knows it will take a better performance if they are to get a win.

"It should be a tough game," he said. "I expect it to be difficult.

"We always seem to have pretty good games against them, it's always pretty close.

You may also want to watch:

"It should be pretty competitive. If we play like we did last time out I don't expect to get anything.

"It's been disappointing that we haven't batted well over the last few weeks."

Alan O'Shea hit 33 early on for North London while Bardon added another 23 in the game against Uxbridge.

A late rally from Navaid Akhtar (27) and Ted Greally (21) could not save their side as they were bowled all out.

And a superb start from Uxbridge through Aman Quadri (67) and Tushant Richie Sharma (50) left them close to the total, with Brayden McGregor and Reiss Walker seeing their side over the line.

Bardon added: "Confidence is a little bit down at the moment. If we get a win on the board people will feel a lot more relaxed.

"We need to give ourselves a chance to score these runs by using up all the overs we have available to us."

Most Read

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Pentonville visiting row as mum slams ‘diabolical’ MoJ for ban on kids seeing dad after she’s allegedly caught smuggling tobacco

Steffanie York and seven-month-old daughter Molly with the letter from HMP Pentonville. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal transfer rumours: Ceballos close, new Tierney bid and Everton Soares eyed as Gunners step up summer dealings

Dani Ceballos (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Everton Soares. Picture: PA/Clauber Cleber Caetano

Most Read

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Pentonville visiting row as mum slams ‘diabolical’ MoJ for ban on kids seeing dad after she’s allegedly caught smuggling tobacco

Steffanie York and seven-month-old daughter Molly with the letter from HMP Pentonville. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal transfer rumours: Ceballos close, new Tierney bid and Everton Soares eyed as Gunners step up summer dealings

Dani Ceballos (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Everton Soares. Picture: PA/Clauber Cleber Caetano

Latest from the Islington Gazette

North London captain Bardon says side must improve if they want to win

Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

Why Arsenal fans should be excited about ‘outstanding’ transfer target Ceballos

Spain's Dani Ceballos during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Brondesbury captain Overy wants Saturday’s game with Wycombe House to be the start of a winning run

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emery lauds Arsenal youngsters after starring in Bayern win

Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Picture: John Walton/PA

North Middlesex close gap on leaders Ealing

North Middlesex captain Joel Hughes in full flow (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists