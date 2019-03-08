North London captain Bardon says side must improve if they want to win

Omkar Hushinoj of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London captain Sam Bardon says his side must put in a much improved performance when they take on Wembley this Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bardon's side were beaten by Uxbridge last weekend as they were bowled all out for 144 before being caught by their opponents in 33.5 overs.

The captain believes it will not be an easy game again this Saturday but knows it will take a better performance if they are to get a win.

"It should be a tough game," he said. "I expect it to be difficult.

"We always seem to have pretty good games against them, it's always pretty close.

You may also want to watch:

"It should be pretty competitive. If we play like we did last time out I don't expect to get anything.

"It's been disappointing that we haven't batted well over the last few weeks."

Alan O'Shea hit 33 early on for North London while Bardon added another 23 in the game against Uxbridge.

A late rally from Navaid Akhtar (27) and Ted Greally (21) could not save their side as they were bowled all out.

And a superb start from Uxbridge through Aman Quadri (67) and Tushant Richie Sharma (50) left them close to the total, with Brayden McGregor and Reiss Walker seeing their side over the line.

Bardon added: "Confidence is a little bit down at the moment. If we get a win on the board people will feel a lot more relaxed.

"We need to give ourselves a chance to score these runs by using up all the overs we have available to us."