North London captain Bardon says side needed better batting performance in loss to Uxbridge

North London Cricket Club. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London captain Sam Bardon blamed a recurring problem of failing to put enough runs on the board for their defeat to Uxbridge on Saturday.

Bardon's side were bowled all out for 144 before being caught by their opponents in 33.5 overs.

The captain was disappointed with the display and wants to see his side get back on track for the rest of the season.

"We just didn't get enough runs, it's been a problem for the last month," he said.

"Our total was never really enough. It was a good wicket and we just didn't really put ourselves in a position to win.

"When we were playing at our best earlier in the season we were getting those runs on the board.

"When we don't get a big score we have to keep the field up and it makes it makes it easier for them."

Alan O'Shea hit 33 early on for North London while Bardon added another 23.

A late rally from Navaid Akhtar (27) and Ted Greally (21) could not save their side as they were bowled all out for 144.

And a superb start from Uxbridge through Aman Quadri (67) and Tushant Richie Sharma (50) left them close to the total, with Brayden McGregor and Reiss Walker seeing their side over the line.