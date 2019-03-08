North London captain Bardon pleased to see others given chance despite loss to Southgate
PUBLISHED: 13:55 02 July 2019
North London captain Sam Bardon was pleased to see his side put up a fight in their loss to Southgate, with several first team players missing for the game.
Bardon was one of those to miss out along with three first team players and three members of the second team that would have stepped in.
Southgate opted to bat first and were bowled all out for 169 after 49 overs, with North London then taking the chase close as they reached 149 before being bowled out three balls short of the 50 over mark.
Bardon was pleased to see other players given a chance in the defeat.
He said: "It was always going to be difficult with the number of people unavailable.
"It was a good game. I think with a full side it would have been closer.
"It was a good opportunity to see who hadn't played."
James Battock captained the side in Bardon's place and bowled Southgate's opening batsman Matt Stratten out for just one run thanks to a Orban Holdgate catch.
However, Michael Stevens and Jamie Jouning hit 34 and 70 respectively to help their team onto a total of 169, despite Omkar Hushing taking six wickets.
North London started their batting slowly, with Jack Atchinson dismissed for a duck and Steven Conway hitting three runs before he was caught.
But Alan O'Shea, who normally captains the second team, rallied to reach 60 runs to put his side in with a chance.
A late effort from Ted Greally (18) and Freddie Issitt (35) made it close but North London failed to find the runs needed to complete the chase.
Bardon was delighted with the performances of those who stepped up to play despite the loss, particularly O'Shea's.
"With Alan coming up, it was good for him to get the opportunity" he added.
"It's been a funny month so it will be good to get a full team together again."