North London captain Bardon pleased to see others given chance despite loss to Southgate

Steve Conway of North London drops a catch on the boudary during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London captain Sam Bardon was pleased to see his side put up a fight in their loss to Southgate, with several first team players missing for the game.

Steve Conway of North London takes the catch to dismiss Jamie Downing of Southgate during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 Steve Conway of North London takes the catch to dismiss Jamie Downing of Southgate during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

Bardon was one of those to miss out along with three first team players and three members of the second team that would have stepped in.

Southgate opted to bat first and were bowled all out for 169 after 49 overs, with North London then taking the chase close as they reached 149 before being bowled out three balls short of the 50 over mark.

Bardon was pleased to see other players given a chance in the defeat.

He said: "It was always going to be difficult with the number of people unavailable.

Omkar Hushing of North London during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 Omkar Hushing of North London during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

"It was a good game. I think with a full side it would have been closer.

"It was a good opportunity to see who hadn't played."

James Battock captained the side in Bardon's place and bowled Southgate's opening batsman Matt Stratten out for just one run thanks to a Orban Holdgate catch.

However, Michael Stevens and Jamie Jouning hit 34 and 70 respectively to help their team onto a total of 169, despite Omkar Hushing taking six wickets.

North London celebrate the wicket of Jamie Downing during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 North London celebrate the wicket of Jamie Downing during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

North London started their batting slowly, with Jack Atchinson dismissed for a duck and Steven Conway hitting three runs before he was caught.

But Alan O'Shea, who normally captains the second team, rallied to reach 60 runs to put his side in with a chance.

A late effort from Ted Greally (18) and Freddie Issitt (35) made it close but North London failed to find the runs needed to complete the chase.

Bardon was delighted with the performances of those who stepped up to play despite the loss, particularly O'Shea's.

Tommy Pegler of North London during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 Tommy Pegler of North London during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

"With Alan coming up, it was good for him to get the opportunity" he added.

"It's been a funny month so it will be good to get a full team together again."

Steve Conway of North London drops a catch on the boudaryduring North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 Steve Conway of North London drops a catch on the boudaryduring North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

Drinks are taken on the hottest day of the year 36 Degrees!during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 Drinks are taken on the hottest day of the year 36 Degrees!during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

North London field a ball during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 North London field a ball during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

James Battcock of North London during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019 James Battcock of North London during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

