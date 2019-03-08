North London look to bounce back with better batting against Acton

Ted Greally of North London.

North London captain Sam Bardon says he will be looking for his batsmen to step up in their game against Acton on Saturday following a defeat to Wembley, writes Dan Bennett.

Bardon's side were bowled out for 127 on Saturday but needed to beat their opponent's 160 to win.

The result leaves them second from bottom in the Middlesex County League Division Three table and the captain wants an improved batting performance in their next game.

"The batting let us down," Bardon said.

"We did very well to restrict Wembley to 160, although it should have been less if not for a good 10th-wicket partnership.

"Freddie Issitt bowled a marathon spell and it was such a shame we wasted such a stellar effort.

"We'll be looking for the batters to step up and hold their end of the bargain."

North London opened their bowling well against Wembley with Jonathan Dean the only batsman of the first four to reach double figures on 13.

But Vibhor Yadav entered at number five to hit 57 for his side before he was caught by skipper Bardon off a Ted Greally ball.

North London managed to restrict the other batsmen to low scores but captain Chirag Amin hit 31 late on to get Wembley up to 160, which would prove to be enough.

Opening batsman Will Lake hit 22 for North London to provide some early optimism but partner Oliver Gill could only reach four.

Alan O'Shea and Zidane Clarke hit 17 and 18 respectively, but Bardon was bowled by Yadav from his second ball faced for a duck, as was James Battcock by the fourth ball he faced.

A score of 14 from Orban Holdgate was not enough to rescue his side as the wickets of Issitt (4) and Greally (7) were followed by Tommy Pegler being out lbw without score to send them to defeat.

North London sit a comfortable 18 points above bottom side Harrow Town but sit five points below Barnes above them in third from bottom.

Their next opponents Acton sit fifth on 58 points having beaten Barnes in their last game after last week's game against Indian Gymkhana was cancelled.