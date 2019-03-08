Search

Cricket: Exciting win for North London women

PUBLISHED: 16:45 31 May 2019

Roxy Morrison and Emma Williets

Roxy Morrison and Emma Williets

Archant

North London women's team prevailed in the last over of their Middlesex League clash at Bushy Park.

The home side accumulated well throughout their 25 overs, reaching 171-3 after half-centuries for Middlesex youngsters Lauren Avery and Paige Goodwin.

North London quickly lost ex-Scotland international Charlotte Bascombe, but Emma Williets and Roxy Morison added a club record 150 for the second wicket.

Williets was eventually run out for 73, leaving Morison (73 not out) to guide them home with two balls to spare.

Captain Sophie Mulcahey said: "It was so good to see Emma and Roxy bat the way they did. Three different players have now scored 50s over the past two games and I feel certain there will be more in the weeks to come.

"Everyone made a contribution which is most pleasing of all. This is a big year for the women at North London, with a match every Sunday to September 15.

"We've already had some very good performances and offered game opportunities to 25 players. Lots more will also be playing over the weeks to come, so things are looking really positive."

