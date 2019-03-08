new

COUNTY CRICKET Middlesex CCC v Lancashire CCC: England’s Jimmy Anderson rolls back the years as cricket returns to Lord’s

England's James Anderson bowls at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. PA PA Archive/PA Images

Middlesex CCC hosted Lancashire CCC on day one of the first County Championship match at Lord’s this summer. Read on for Layth Yousif’s lunch report.

Lord's, Cricket Ground, The capacity of Lord's will increase to 31,000 after planning permission was granted for work on the Edrich and Compton stands. PA Lord's, Cricket Ground, The capacity of Lord's will increase to 31,000 after planning permission was granted for work on the Edrich and Compton stands. PA

The mind wandered as you made the way past the emblem of the three seaxes indented on the tiles at the well-ordered St John’s Wood tube.

Middlesex were hosting visitors Lancashire at the home of cricket on day one of their County Championship clash in NW8 with a moveable feast of cricketers awaiting for your delight, even in Division Two – especially in Division Two.

Anderson, Onions, Footit and Bailey may sound like a provincial firm of unprepossessing solicitors but there was nothing dull about relishing the chance to watch messrs, Jimmy, Graham, Mark and Tom in action for the Red Rose.

With an uncontested toss resulting in the Old Trafford outfit battling first the chance to savour a fit again Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, James Harris and the wily Tim Murtagh was postponed for another day.

Lord's Pavillion. CREDIT laythy29 Lord's Pavillion. CREDIT laythy29

So, as you made you way up the elegant escalator and into the light and along the Wellington Road stepping up your pace, racing the clock to see the first ball of 2019 bowled at Lord’s, glorious Lord’s you hoped, no longed for the remarkable – and let it be said, legendary - Jimmy to roll back the clock.

He didn’t disappoint.

The old warhorse steamed in with the evocative terracotta pastels of the evocative Edwardian pavilion behind him to end the morning with figures of 9-2-24-1 including snaffling the wicket of talented opener

Anderson was ably bolstered by Onions who ended the morning with a 10-2-32-0 with Steve Eskinazi 38* and Nick Gubbins 43* with Middlesex on 84-1 after 31 overs.