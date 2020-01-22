Search

Advanced search

Middlesex Women's Dattani in London Spirit squad for The Hundred

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 January 2020

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Middlesex Women's one-day captain Naomi Dattani leads the list of four players that London Spirit have revealed as their first domestic signings for The Hundred.

Dattani will team up with England captain Heather Knight, Freya Davies, Tammy Beaumont and Deandra Dottin, as well as Hampshire's Charlie Dean and Surrey duo Aylish Cranstone and Hannah Jones.

And Knight likes the look of the squad so far, saying: "I think we've brought in some really good players. All of them have done well across the Kia Super League and that's a good test of someone's talent.

You may also want to watch:

"Aylish and Naomi both offer something different with their left-arm and Charlie is a good, young bowler who I've seen little bits of during her time in the England pathway.

"Hannah has obviously got experience of captaining Surrey, which is a bonus, and when you combine our domestic players with our international ones you can begin to see the London Spirit squad takinng shape - and that's exciting."

The Hundred women's competition begins on July 22, with the men's competition starting earlier on July 17.

For priority ticket access visit thehundred.com and sign up as the first wave go on sale from February 12-28.

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park double stabbing: Two in hospital after Seven Sisters Road attack

Crime scene after double stabbing in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: David O'Hagan

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park double stabbing: Two in hospital after Seven Sisters Road attack

Crime scene after double stabbing in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: David O'Hagan

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Middlesex Women’s Dattani in London Spirit squad for The Hundred

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Darts: N19 see off Slattery’s in thriller

N19's Jimmy Galvin and Slattery's captain Allan Cole (pic James Martin)

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘Martinelli absolutely stepped up’

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit after earning point against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Finsbury Park double stabbing: Two in hospital after Seven Sisters Road attack

Crime scene after double stabbing in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: David O'Hagan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists