Middlesex Women's Dattani in London Spirit squad for The Hundred

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Middlesex Women's one-day captain Naomi Dattani leads the list of four players that London Spirit have revealed as their first domestic signings for The Hundred.

Dattani will team up with England captain Heather Knight, Freya Davies, Tammy Beaumont and Deandra Dottin, as well as Hampshire's Charlie Dean and Surrey duo Aylish Cranstone and Hannah Jones.

And Knight likes the look of the squad so far, saying: "I think we've brought in some really good players. All of them have done well across the Kia Super League and that's a good test of someone's talent.

"Aylish and Naomi both offer something different with their left-arm and Charlie is a good, young bowler who I've seen little bits of during her time in the England pathway.

"Hannah has obviously got experience of captaining Surrey, which is a bonus, and when you combine our domestic players with our international ones you can begin to see the London Spirit squad takinng shape - and that's exciting."

The Hundred women's competition begins on July 22, with the men's competition starting earlier on July 17.

For priority ticket access visit thehundred.com and sign up as the first wave go on sale from February 12-28.