North London CC see members return to training after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 June 2020

North London Cricket Club has seen members return to training since restrictions were eased by government during the coronavirus pandemic

North London Cricket Club has seen members return to training since restrictions were eased by government during the coronavirus pandemic

Archant

North London CC passed a lockdown milestone with 200 members taking part in training in a week.

As government restrictions and guidelines from the ECB were gradually relaxed, the club followed distancing procedures to ensure players used only their own equipment

Small group sessions were held throughout the week for men, women, boys and girls and Monday saw the 200th member attend one of many sessions organised over the course of a week.

The clubhouse and all indoor facilities remain out of bounds, but the playing area has been put to good use allowing young and old to return to cricket, hopefully with a view to playing matches before too long.

Club chairman Martin Issitt said: “The numbers are pretty extraordinary and demonstrate the breadth of our members’ commitment to cricket and to NLCC.

“New members are also enjoying being at the club. Clearly there are restrictions as to what we can do, and it remains frustrating not to be playing full cricket yet, but we will move to the next phases just as soon as permitted.

“I remain convinced that we will come through this period even more integrated as a cricket family than before.”

Club groundstaff have been using the good weather to get the pitches and outfields ready for match play, if and when that becomes possible.

