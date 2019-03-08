North London aim to continue rise up league table against Barnes

Freddie Issitt of North London. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London will aim to continue rising up the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Three after a win over Harrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Captain Sam Bardon's side take on Barnes this Saturday after last weekend's win saw them move up to seventh place.

Scores of 53 and 56 from Will Lake and Alan O'Shea respectively helped their side reach 185 all out before bowling their opponents all out for 113 as Ted Greally took 3-20.

Bardon wants to see his side take their winning mentality into their next game and said: "Barnes is always a tough place to play but we'll be looking to get another win and keep climbing the table.

"It was nice to get a win on Saturday, it had been a while coming.

"I was really pleased with the top order and once again, the bowling and fielding were excellent and shows what we can do if we have a score to defend."