North London fall to defeat against Indian Gymkhana

North London were handed a defeat when they travelled to Indian Gymkhana on Saturday.

Some fantastic deliveries from the Gymkhana bowlers saw the North London top order struggle to rack up the runs, with Will Lake and Simon Mintoft scoring just eight and seven respectively.

A late rally from Orban Holdgate (24) proved not to be enough as North London were bowled all out for 95.

And captain Sam Bardon said he was disappointed with the result, but believes the conditions made it difficult to score runs.

He said: "After losing what was always bound to be a crucial toss we were invited to bat on a very wet wicket.

"Generally it's not a competitive score, but on a day where there were only two scores over 100 in the whole league and given the conditions and the slowness of the outfield, we thought we were in with a shot.

"It was a very odd day's cricket, where runs were very hard to come by for all involved.

"It means we have a 50 per cent record after six weeks. We will look to bounce back against Harrow Town next week, a team who we have had some good results against in the past."

Bardon's men started very well in the field, as they dismissed Gymkhana's captain Rakesh Khade with the first ball of the innings.

The home side then slipped to 15-3 before Rhythm Bedi (49 not out) and Amogh Bhatkal (33) entered to give their team a much needed boost.

Proceedings were interrupted by persistent rain, however play did resume later on with Gymkhana managing to reach their target with five wickets in hand and just over three overs to spare.

Despite the defeat, James Battock impressed for North London and took four wickets, while Tom Wakeford also hit 13 runs including two fours.

North London now sit seventh in the Middlesex League Division Three table on 30 points, level with their most recent opponents and nine points above bottom club and their next opponents Harrow Town.