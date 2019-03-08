Search

North London look for fourth straight victory

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 August 2019

Freddie Issitt of North London. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Freddie Issitt of North London. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

North London are looking for their fourth win in a row when they take on Harrow Town in the Middlesex League Division Three on Saturday.

Captain Sam Bardon's side claimed victory against Indian Gymkhana in their last game, bowling their opponents out for 107 before completing the chase in 35.3 overs.

Freddie Issitt took three wickets for North London with James Battcock adding another two.

Battock's unbeaten 40, along with 16 from Tom Wakeford, then helped to secure their side victory.

Bardon said: "Another great win. For the second week in a row it was James Battock that saved us and veteran Tom Wakeford settled any nerves by supporting James as we chased it six down.

"We're looking forward to playing Harrow Town on Saturday.

"Even though they are bottom they've had a good couple of results recently.

"We're aiming to make it four in a row and keep our slim chances of promotion alive."

