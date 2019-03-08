North London more confident heading into Harrow game after Acton result says Bardon

North London celebrate a wicket. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London captain Sam Bardon says his side are feeling more confident after picking up a point in Saturday's game against Acton.

They take on Harrow this Saturday, who sit three places and seven points above them in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Three.

Acton reached 199-8 before declaring after 44 overs on Saturday, with Bardon's side then reaching 96-5 in 35 overs which was enough to get them a point.

Orban Holdgate's 24 helped his side get the point, while James Battcock also picked up four wickets for North London.

Bardon said: "We should be confident of getting a result against Harrow if we contain a couple of their explosive batsmen, in particular Ronald Etienne.

"We were very pleased with the resilience our batsmen showed on Saturday, especially after not batting our overs recently.

"It was nice to get points on the board again after a couple of weeks of zeros."