North London to take on Indian Gymkhana after beating Barnes

Tommy Peglan of North London. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London take on an Indian Gymkhana side one place below them in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Three on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Captain Sam Bardon's side will look to continue to climb the table after beating Barnes in their last game, hitting 177 all out before bowling the opposition out for 96.

17-year-old Matt Riley made 29 in just his second first team game while James Battock added another 44 in at number ten before taking five wickets.

Bardon said: "Having been bowled out for 55 against them earlier in the season in some challenging batting conditions, it was really satisfying to recover from a poor start on a wet wicket and post a competitive score.

"I was really impressed with our middle order, which really stretched all the way down to number ten this week.

"James Battock showed his class with the bat. It should give him a template for his cricket going forwards."