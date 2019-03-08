Search

Cricket: North London women enjoy big win

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 September 2019

North London's women face the camera

Archant

North London women enjoyed a 10-wicket win over Finchley Gunns in their Middlesex League meeting.

TIght bowling led to wickets at regular intervalss, with Miranda Cook (5-15) leading the way.

Olivia d'Souza and Hannah Burridge claimed two wickets each as Finchley were dismissed for 92, as only Steph Mindel (23 not out) showed any resistance.

Home openers Charlotte Bascombe, the former Scotland international, and young Middlesex age group player Amu Surenkumar accumulated steadily in the face of a strong Gunns bowling attack and Bascombe reached her 50 shortly before victory was sealed in the 21st over.

"It's been a long but really enjoyable season and today showed how much the side has developed," she said.

"The bowling was top drawer and Miranda thoroughly deserved her five-wicket haul, but the support of the whole side in the field was so important and there's a true sense of a team here.

"It's a pleasure batting with Amu - this was a good bowling attack and she played so maturely throughout. There's such a lot to look forward to over the years to come."

