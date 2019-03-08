Search

North London women continue fine form

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 June 2019

The latest cricket news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest cricket news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North London women continued their fine run of form with an emphatic 215 run win in their Middlesex Cricket Women's League home clash against East Herts.

With the 2019 season having already seen several fine batting performances from the North London side, they continued that theme amassing 387 for three off their allotted 40 overs.

Former Scotland international, Charlotte Bascombe, led the way with a club record 125, ably supported by young Hannah Burridge who was dismissed three runs short of a maiden century.

The pair put on 241 for the first wicket and the good work was maintained in an unbroken 121 4th wicket partnership between Fran Gonta (54) and Irene Craik (48).

In reply, East Herts batted solidly with Sue Owen hitting a fine 77 before falling to Jasmine Garske.

Layla Colley and Burridge also chipped in with wickets leaving the visitors on 172 at the close.

North London captain Sophie Mulcahey said: "It's a long season and the girls still have lots to work on, but it's been so pleasing to see how the team has been coming together and these performances reflect how hard everyone is working at their games - top work by all the batters and it's so nice to see so many different girls making great contributions each week."

