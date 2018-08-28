Cumberland fall to defeat against leaders Hucclecote

Osiro Imoedehe was MVP for Cumberland against Hucclecote (pic: Kerry O'Shea) Archant

Cumberland 45 Hucclecote 61

Cumberland lost 61-45 to Premier League Two leaders Hucclecote in an intense top-of-the-table encounter.

Cumberland were determined to improve on their previous performance against a Hucclecote which featured five players from the Severn Stars of the Vitality Netball Super League.

Coach Polini Langi said: “We made it hard for ourselves at times, but we also produced some high quality netball.

“While we came away with a loss, we improved greatly versus our first-round match against Hucclecote.”

Cumberland only lost the second half by four goals with a strong showing from captain Sophie Croft who shot with 85 per cent accuracy.

Goal shooter Osiro Imoedehe drew praise from assistant coach Amelia Brooks, who said: “She put her body on the line and was the embodiment of being a team player.”

Despite the defeat, Cumberland were able to remain second in the standings and next face Essex Open on Sunday.