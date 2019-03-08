Cumberland beat Telstars to secure promotion

Cumberland secured promotion to Premier League One with a win over Telstars (pic: Cumberland NC) Archant

Premier League Two: Cumberland 57 Telstars 41

Cumberland secured promotion to Premier League One for the first time in their history with a 57-41 success at Telstars.

Having only gone up to Premier League Two this season, Cumberland have now won promotion in back-to-back campaigns.

Coach Polini Langi said: “Words can’t express how elated and proud I am of our team, our supporters and our club.

“It’s an outstanding team achievement and it’s time to celebrate!”

Cumberland chairwoman Jo Stevens added “Our coaches Polini and Amelia Brooks and an outstanding team of talented women’s hard work, pure passion and grit enabled for this to happen, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievement.”

Against Telstars, it was a tightly-fought contest with Cumberland going into the last quarter with a 33-31 lead, and then pulling away to secure the 57-41 win.

Mich Massany, meanwhile, was named Cumberland’s player of the match for the second week in a row after another strong display.