Cumberland bounce back with success over Team Bath

Action from Cumberland's win over Team Bath Toucans in Premier League Two

Premier League Two: Cumberland 70 Team Bath Toucans 42

Mich Massarany was named player of the match for Cumberland in their Premier League Two success over Team Bath Toucans

Cumberland returned to winning ways in Premier League Two with a 70-42 victory at home to Team Bath Toucans.

After the disappointment of losing by a single goal at Ryland on their previous outing, Cumberland were determined to make amends and did so against Toucans.

Coaches Polini Langi and Amelia Brooks worked the team hard in training ahead of the game, but it paid off with stronger connections throughout the court and pulling together a solid team performance.

“The shooters read off each other well, the mid-court connected brilliantly on the second phase and the defence backed each other for more intercepts,” said Langi.

“It was an epic team performance and I couldn’t have asked for a better fight back from the girls after last week’s disappointing loss.”

Mich Massarany was named Cumberland’s player of the match after an impressive display at goal defence, typified by relentless interceptions.

Cumberland are next in action at home to Telstars on Saturday