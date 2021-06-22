News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Danielle van de Donk departs Arsenal for Lyon

Josh Bunting

Published: 10:53 AM June 22, 2021   
Arsenal's Danielle Van de Donk (right) and West Ham United's Hawa Cissoko battle for the ball during

Arsenal's Danielle Van de Donk (right) and West Ham United's Hawa Cissoko battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Netherlands international midfielder Danielle van de Donk to French side Lyon.

van de Donk departs the Gunners after six years at the club since joining from Goteborg in Sweden after the World Cup in 2015. 

She leaves the club after setting the all-time appearance record for an overseas player by featuring 142 times for the Gunners in her five and a half year spell in north London. 

During her time at Arsenal van de Donk won every domestic trophy that was available to win as she helped the club lift the Women's FA Cup, Continental Cup and Women's Super League. 

In 2020-21 the midfielder didn't play as many minutes as she would have wanted while she wasn't always in her preferred position as a number ten. 

van de Donk also played a huge part in the Netherlands Euro 2017 success and she also helped her country reach the 2019 World Cup final as the Dutch lost out to USA in France. 

She leaves Arsenal scoring 45 goals for the club her last one coming in her final game for the club against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup as the Gunners won 9-0.

Lyon who have been so dominant in England and Europe over recent years were somewhat knocked off their perch last season as Paris Saint-Germain won the league and they also knocked their domestic rivals out of the Champions League. 

She is the fourth departure from Arsenal this summer as Jill Roord has joined Wolfsburg while right-back Leonie Maier left the club following the expiry of her contract and Ruby Mace has also signed for Manchester City on a permanent deal. 

van de Donk posted on her Instagram: “I’m ready for the next step, so proud and excited to join this amazing club Thank you Arsenal for everything these last 6 years.”

Lyon have also signed Christiane Endler and Signe Bruun from Paris Saint-Germain making a statement of intent ahead of the new season. 

