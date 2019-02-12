Search

Swimming: Anaconda’s Donovan impresses on London duty

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 March 2019

Anaconda's Tommy Donovan

Anaconda's Tommy Donovan

Archant

Anaconda youngster Tommy Donovan swam for London at the Dave Mccaullagh International Open in Bangor, Northern Ireland.

The 17-year-old from Tufnell Park was picked after a fine display at the Winter Championships in November and competed in four events.

He finished fifth in the 50m breaststroke final in 30.27, third in the B finals of the 100m breaststroke (1.08.08) and 100m butterfly (59.15) and fifth in the 50m butterfly (26.88).

He said: “I’m pleased that I qualified for finals in all of my events and although I wasn’t on my personal bests I’m very happy I swam faster in the evening finals.

“I’ve been struggling with niggling injuries so my training hasn’t been great. I wanted to see how I’d cope against strong competition in a long-course pool.

“I’m reasonably happy with my performance and enjoyed the experience of representing London.”

Donovan is set for a warm weather camp in Italy next month and is also due to compete at the British Championships in Glasgow.

