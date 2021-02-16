Eleven Arsenal Women stars set for International duty

Published: 8:53 AM February 16, 2021

Eleven Arsenal Women players are heading off for international duty this week that is set to take place between the 15th-24th of February.

But just exactly where are they playing and who against?

Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy are away with England, Jill Roord, Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk meet up with the Netherlands and Swiss trio Lia Wälti, Malin Gut and Noelle Maritz will play France.

Arsenal's Lia Walti (left) and Manchester City's Georgia Stanway battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Two players are also in action in Euro 2022 qualifying as Lisa Evans and Jennifer Beattie are set to feature for Scotland against Cyprus and Portugal.

However Manuela Zinsberger won't be allowed to meet up with the Austrian squad due to the current travel restrictions for the matches with Sweden and Slovakia.

Williamson, Nobbs and Wubben-Moy will be in the England squad to play Northern Ireland at St George's Park on February 23 with the game being broadcast live on the BBC Red Button with a 12.30 kick off.

Williamson has 17 international caps to her name since making her debut against Russia in June 2018 while Nobbs holds 63 caps and has netted six goals for her country.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 10, 2021. - Credit: PA

Wubben-Moy is yet to make her senior debut but was involved in November's training camp and will hope to make her debut on February 23.

Meanwhile the Netherlands are set with games with Germany and Belgium they take on the Germans on the 24th February while taking on the Belgian Red Flames this Thursday the 18th at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels moving the match from Leuven.

Miedema, Roord and van de Donk will all hope to play a part in both games while Leonie Maier isn't part of the German squad also due to the travel restrictions.

Miedema is the Netherlands record goalscorer scoring 69 goals in 89 appearances for her country an incredible feat for a 24-year-old.

Roord impressed last time out on international duty as she scored twice against Kosovo while van de Donk has won over 100 caps for her country.

Maritz, Wälti and Gut were meant to be playing in the Tournoi de France competition however due to the Coronavirus pandemic opponents Iceland and Norway have had to pull out.

This means that Nils Nielsen's team will play two games against the French

Maritz collected her 80th senior cap last time she featured while Gut has represented the nation on eight occasions. Swiss captain Walti has 84 senior caps to her name.

The last time the Swiss Women's national team played Maritz missed out with a knee injury but Wälti and Gut featured as they lost out 4-0 to Belgium

The two games with France will take place on Saturday 20 and Tuesday 23 February at the Saint-Symphorien stadium in Metz.

Scotland play Cyprus on Friday 19 with a 1pm kick off time before taking on the Portugese also in Cyprus once again due to travel restrictions on Tuesday 23 with a 7.30 pm start time.

However Scotland can't qualify for the tournament due to previous results in the campaign but to watch Evans and Beattie in action both games will be broadcast on BBC Alba.

Kim Little misses out on both games due to a calf injury.