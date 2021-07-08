Published: 11:05 AM July 8, 2021

England’s victory over Denmark was enjoyed by thousands of fans across Islington, Hackney, and the rest of London.

The Three Lions’ 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium last night secured a place in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy on Sunday at the same arena.

England fans leave Wembley Stadium, along Wembley way after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final where they will face Italy on Sunday 11th July, following the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match between England and Denmark. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

More than 65,000 were inside the stadium last night but thousands more lined the streets and were inside pubs to celebrate England’s first major final since 1966.

Here are some of the best photos from an evening to remember.

Fans celebrate the goal scored by Harry Kane at Kirby housing estate in Bermondsey while they watch the Euro 2020 semi final match between England and Denmark. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

And if you have any images or videos you would like to appear on this page, please send it to william.mata@archant.co.uk - and please include your name and borough.

Fans let of flares as they celebrate in Piccadilly Circus, central London after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final, winning their semi final match against Denmark. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA



