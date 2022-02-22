Captain Williamson can draw positives from England efforts

England captain Leah Williamson (right) is replaced by Arsenal team-mate Nikita Parris during the Arnold Clark Cup match against Canada - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Leah Williamson captained England to a 1-1 draw against Canada and a 0-0 draw against Spain in their first two Arnold Clark Cup matches.

Williamson started the game against Canada at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium and came on in the second half at Norwich against Euro 2022 favourites Spain.

Clubmates Jordan Nobbs, Nikita Parris and Beth Mead all started against the Spanish after being left out of the starting line-up against the Canadians.

Millie Bright gave the Lionesses the lead with an excellent volley at Middlesbrough, before Manchester City's Janine Beckie equalised for Canada with a stunning strike.

Williamson did come close to scoring as she fired in a low shot from range but it sailed just wide off the target.

Mead came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Ellen White while Parris replaced Williamson at the same time.

And Parris had a chance to win the game when she had a shot blocked from close range after Lauren Hemp had raced in behind, only for her strike to be parried away by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Parris also had a late penalty appeal turned down when she went down in the box under a challenge.

It was a hard fought game against Spain with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton impressing on debut with a string of fine saves.

Nobbs went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half when she was played in behind, but dragged her effort wide of the target.

Hemp went closest to opening the scoring when she turned on the edge of the box before hitting the post, with Rodríguez Rivero in the Spanish goal beaten all ends up.

White was also denied by a last-ditch tackle, while Spain's best chance fell to Lucia Garcia who drilled her shot wide.

England's Beth Mead (left) and Spain's Ona Batlle battle for the ball during the Arnold Clark Cup match at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Frida Maanum played two full matches as Norway lost 2-1 against Italy and fell to a 2-0 defeat against host nation Portugal in the Algarve Cup.

Stina Blackstenius also played in the Algarve Cup for Sweden, lasting 77 minutes and finding the net a minute before she was substituted in a 4-0 victory over Portugal.

Katie McCabe played the full match for the Republic of Ireland against Poland and provided two assists, as she sent in two crosses for Lucy Quinn and former Arsenal team mate Louise Quinn to score.

McCabe was substituted in the 65th minute against Russia as Ireland slipped to a 1-0 defeat in the Pinatar Cup with an early goal from Elizaveta Lazareva.

Jennifer Beattie played the full game as Scotland lost 3-1 against Wales.

Lana Clelland headed the Scots in front on the stroke of half-time but Wales quickly hit back through Jess Fishlock's penalty.

Sloppy defending led to Fishlock scoring again early in the second period and Natasha Harding's strike ensured a semi-final against Belgium.

Arsenal defender Beattie played 86 minutes in Scotland's win over Slovakia, as Abi Harrison scored early on and Martha Thomas added a second.

Thomas and Caroline Weir both had goals disallowed and Dominika Rezekova denied Harrison and Claire Emslie.

Laura Wienroither scored in Austria’s 6-1 win over Romania, while on loan Arsenal defender Viktoria Schnaderbeck was substituted at the break and Manuela Zinsberger didn’t feature whatsoever.

Vivianne Miedema played the full match as the Netherlands drew 1-1 with Brazil, for whom Rafaelle was an unused substitute. The defender did play in their 2-1 defeat against France.

Miedema was rested for a 3-0 win over Finland with goals coming from Caitlin Dijkstra and a brace from Katja Snoeijs.

Simone Boye Sørensen played the full match as Denmark lost 1-0 to Italy, before their game with Sweden was postponed due to positive Covid cases in the Danish camp.

Noelle Maritz was an unused substitute in Switzerland’s 2-2 draw with Northern Ireland.

Simone Magill scored a brace for Kenny Shiels' side as Alisha Lehmann and Ramona Bachmann capitalised on defensive mistakes to find the net for the Swiss.

Anna Patten played the full game as England and France under-23s drew 1-1 with Ebony Salmon scoring for the Lionesses.

Meanwhile, Blackstenius could win her first award in English football as her goal against Manchester United has been nominated for the Women’s Super League goal of the month for February.