Kim Little relieved at Arsenal's win over Everton to all but seal a Champions League place

Published: 12:00 PM May 3, 2021

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Kim Little says she was relieved at the final whistle as she scored the winner to all but seal a place for Arsenal in next seasons Champions League.

Speaking to Arsenal.com the Gunners captain said: "I think we played pretty well but we relaxed in the second half a bit and allowed them back into the game, which was disappointing because they weren’t in it.

"It’s just nice to go into the last two games of the season knowing we’ve basically got Champions League confirmed that’s great."

On Arsenal's overall performance Little explained: "I think overall an away game against Everton is always going to be tough. They’ve got great players and I think to come away from this game with three points is the only thing we need to think about.

"In this last little bit of the season it’s been really positive with the way that we’ve played and maintained our winning streak to get what we wanted in terms of Champions League, so I’m really pleased."

Everton second half caused the Gunners problems on how they did that she said: "They sat deep initially and then they gradually moved higher throughout the game, and I think with that you need to change your game and it took us slightly too long to adjust the speed of our movements to get on the ball when they press high.

"They’ve got quite explosive players, so that can make it hard to build out."

On the Everton goal and if Arsenal could have dealt with it better the midfielder said: "Without a doubt, we knew that they’d be a threat with balls into the box and I’ll need to see it back to review it, but we can’t switch off in those moments."

On the penalty to win the game and if she felt any nerves Little revealed: "I don’t really feel nerves, I think that’s why I’m penalty duty."

Little will lead Arsenal into another Champions League campaign next season.

"It was so disappointing to miss out on it last year, so I’m glad to be back in it for next season! We can’t wait to get going."