Darts: Fantastic Finch fires Doyles past N19 rivals

Adam Finch helped Doyles defeat N19 in the Archway Darts League (pic James Martin) Archant

Adam Finch reeled off a majestic 149 outshot to steer Doyles to an 8-7 win at fierce rivals N19 in the Archway League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Robinson hit a maximum for the victors as they maintained their title push, while Rob Magwood managed a classy 18-dart leg in consolation for N19 as they saw their run of three league wins come to a halt.

You may also want to watch:

Boston Arms brused aside a full-strength Slattery's by a 12-3 margin, with Stuart Pickles producing an inspirational performance that included his seventh 180 of the season.

Robert Peel's poor form showed no sign of ending as they were beaten 11-4 at home by Royal Oak, who saw Natalie West - inspired by PDC star Fallon Sherrock - pick up a crucial singles win to rejuvenate her team.

Nicholas Nickleby snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with an 8-7 home win over Sheephaven Bay, with Pete Chapman's accuracy key to victory in a nailbiting contest.