Finsbury Park Mosque wins trophy in Islington Peace Cup competition

Published: 10:54 AM October 18, 2021

Football teams of young men (16-19 years) from across Islington competed at the Peace Cup Football Tournament.

There was some high quality football on show at the Better GLL Market Road pitches as teams competed for the trophy in the ninth annual tournament.

After some tense games, the Finsbury Park Mosque team won the tournament with a 3-0 against the Copenhagen Youth Project U19s team.

Roz Miller, organiser of the Peace Cup from Islington Faiths Forum, said: “All these young men are amazing – their focus and skill at football are something else.

"The whole tournament is a huge partnership/joint effort and we could not deliver it without the inspired support of Islington Council - Targeted Youth Support and Community Safety, the Access to Sports Project, Better GLL and the coordinators for each community team.

"We see first hand how important it is that these young men have this kind of outlet and can access other support services where they need to. Big thanks to everyone.”

One of the team coordinators, Stephen Griffith, director of Copenhagen Youth Project (the runners up), said: “The Peace Cup really did embrace the idea of peace as all the teams played competitively to a very high standard showing sportsmanship and respect to all involved.

"The impact of this tournament is greater than just what we see on the day.

"For many of these young people it is a kick start into further participation.

"CYP fielded a group of under 19s some of whom have not played competitively for a couple years.

"They are now keen to continue as a team playing more friendlies and tournaments.

"This has an even wider impact as they become role models to other young people who see and feel their motivation.

"We should never underestimate the value of well-run tournaments which can also provide food, social education and comradery between young people from different areas.”

The tournament was set up by Islington Faiths Forum, which is a community partnership of faith-based organisations and projects working together to assist the local community.

They work to support inter faith and community initiatives and dialogue throughout the borough.