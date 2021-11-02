Finsbury Park 'can't take strugglers for granted'

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman said he knows they can’t take any side for granted as they head into a clash against strugglers Old Merchant Taylors’.

The Downshill Park-based outfit will make the trip to the War Memorial Sports Ground, in Northwood on Saturday looking to build on back-to-back wins in London 3 North West.

Opponents Old Merchant Taylors have failed to pick up a win yet in their opening five fixtures while Chapman’s side have sealed three wins and lost three in their opening six.

“You can never things for granted as you never know what 15 they might be able to put out, but we’ve got to go into the game with exactly the same mindset, keep playing our style of play,” Chapman said.

“We’ll look to pick up another win then go into that Hitchin game with a bit of confidence on the back of hopefully three wins in a row.”

The former player believes the recent form after a slow start is due to everyone being back available and in contention following the long lay-off from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thar gives us continuity and the opportunity to build each and every weekend, so hopefully we can do the same this weekend.”

Finsbury Park sealed a 22-14 victory over Royston on Saturday to follow up their 38-6 win over Tabard the week before to fire them up the league table.

“A bonus point win is the main focus every single weekend anyway, but really it was a tough first-half as Royston played really well, and then we sort of managed to get ourselves away in the second-half which is good endurance.

“The team stuck together and that’s the main part of it. We played to our game plan and we know that if we do it well we can pretty much beat any team that we come up against.”

Finsbury Park will then host one of the title favourites, Hitchin, who are unbeaten, the following week (Saturday, November 13) as the London 3 North West league table really starts to take shape.