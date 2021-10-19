Finsbury Park look to bounce back against strugglers Tabard

Published: 1:41 PM October 19, 2021

Finsbury Park will look to bounce back to winning ways against strugglers Tabard this weekend as the new-look squad continue to adapt to the level.

Head coach Gareth Chapman and his side will head to Cobden Hill on Saturday as they hope to improve their form after a mixed start to the London 3 North West season.

Tabard have failed to seal a victory yet this campaign and have suffered three consecutive losses while Finsbury have bagged one win and lost three times.

One of those defeats being a narrow 29-26 loss to mid-table Welwyn who have sealed two wins out of their opening three fixtures.

Honours were fairly even in the first period with the visitors edging it by three tries to two.

The two home tries made it 17-12 at the break but Park snatched the advantage soon after the restart, a converted score making it 19-17.

The lead didn't last long though with Welwyn finding a way to seal the victory.